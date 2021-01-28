RBI Grade B 2021 Recruitment: Online application started at rbi.org.in; check here for more details

RBI | Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 28 has invited online applications for the recruitment of officers in Grade B-DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the RBI's official website i.e. rbi.org.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply and payment of fees is on or before February 15.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill 322 vacancies, of which, 270 vacancies are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 29 for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 23 for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

The application fees for SC/ST/PwBD will be Rs 100, whereas for the GEN/OBC/EWSs, it will be Rs 850. No application fees will be charged by the staff of the employees of the RBI.

Selection for the posts will be done through an online examinations which will be conducted in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview. Detailed scheme of selection is given at (Gr. B(DR)-General) / (Gr. B (DR)-DEPR) and Gr. B (DR)-DSIM) which are available on the Bank's website .

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2021 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1991 and not later than January 1, 2000. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualification, upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years, respectively.

Candidates are requested to read the official notification carefully in order to avoid any mistakes.