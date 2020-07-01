App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big reform: Railways invites proposals from private companies to run passenger trains

The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The railways ministry has finally walked the talk of opening up the running of passenger trains to private companies, a significant reform that is expected to shake up the creaking infrastructure and foster growth.

The ministry on July 1 invited qualification proposals from private entities to run trains over 109 pairs of routes by introducing 151 modern trains.The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

The 109 original destination pairs of routes have been formed into 12 clusters across the Indian Railway network and each Train shall have a minimum of 16 coaches.

Close

The statement from the Government said that the majority of trains are to be manufactured in India.

Meanwhile, the private entity will be responsible for financing, procuring, operation and maintenance of trains.

This is the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains over the Indian Railways network.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates. 
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #India #railways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.