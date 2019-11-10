App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways' 1st 'private' train Tejas posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month of ops: Sources

The train has run with an average occupancy of 80-85 percent since it began operations on October 5, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IRCTC's Tejas Express has made a profit of around Rs 70 lakh till October this year while earning a revenue of nearly Rs 3.70 crore through sale of tickets, sources said, signalling a steady start for the Railways' first "privately" run train. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express is part of the Railways' bid to develop 50 railway stations of world-class standards and allowing private passenger train operators to run 150 trains on its network.

The train has run with an average occupancy of 80-85 percent since it began operations on October 5, the sources said.

From October 5 to October 28 (21 days, as the train runs six days a week), the expenditure incurred by IRCTC in running the train was around Rs 3 crore, they said.

Close

The Railway subsidiary, which spent an average of nearly Rs 14 lakh per day to run the state-of-the-art train, earned around Rs 17.50 lakh daily from passenger fares.

related news

The Tejas Express on the Lucknow-Delhi route is the Railways' first experience of running a train by non-railway operator and its own subsidiary IRCTC.

The IRCTC has a slew of benefits worked out for its passengers -- combination meals, free insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and compensation in case of delays.

The government last month constituted a special task force comprising a group of secretaries to expedite the initiative on private train operation and station redevelopment projects. However, the first meeting of the group is yet to take place.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 10, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.