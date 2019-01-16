Rail Ministry approves new Rajdhani Express from CSMT; first for Central Railways

The Railway Minister on January 15 approved introduction of the first Rajdhani Express service for the Central Railway.

The new service will connect Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

The Mumbai-New Delhi services will commence on every Wednesday and Saturday while the New Delhi-Mumbai services will commence every Thursday and Sunday. The trains will complete the journey in 20 hours.

According to the Rail Ministry's circular, the 22221-22222 CSMT-Nizamuddin train will start from Mumbai at 2.20 pm and reach Delhi at 10.20 am the following day. The train will start from Delhi at 3.45 pm and reach Mumbai at 11.55 am the following day.

It will have commercial stoppages at Kalyan, Nashik, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment, according to a circular issues by the Railways.

While Rajdhani Express services connect Mumbai and New Delhi, it is operated by Western Railway and run from Mumbai Central railway station. There was a long standing demand for the service to be introduced for Mumbai’s Central suburbs.

Currently, the Punjab Mail travels to and from CSMT to New Delhi during its 26-hour journey.