App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry's first woman DGP assumes charge

Nanda succeeded S K Gautam, who has been transferred to Delhi. He was posted here in 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kiran Bedi
Kiran Bedi

IPS officer Sundari Nanda on Monday assumed charge as Puducherry Director General of Police, becoming the first woman to head the force in the Union Territory. A 1988 batch officer, she was transferred to Puducherry from the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

After assuming charge, she met Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, herself a former IPS officer and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at their respective offices. In a release, Bedi noted that Nanda 'brings with her rich experience of having worked in several capacities' and said Puducherry would stand to benefit from it.

The Lt Governor said the new DGP was known for integrity and innovation in her job and asked her to provide "transformative policing in Puducherry one in which systems are in place," the release added. Nanda succeeded S K Gautam, who has been transferred to Delhi. He was posted here in 2016.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.