Presidential Elections 2022 Results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 11am, preparations underway at Parliament

Delhi | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches her mother Sonia Gandhi's residence, who will be appearing before ED today in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/GdkrgO9Ykj— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
-India will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, as counting of votes for the presidential election begins at 11am at the Parliament House-Ruling NDA’s Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Sonia Gandhi's residence ahead of ED questioning
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss become final 2 candidates in race for UK Prime Minister
Preparations underway at Parliament, counting of votes to start from 11 am
Four indicted in smuggling incident that killed 53 migrants in Texas
Its Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls today
MC Explains: The fascinating air travel of Mr Ballot Box for presidential polls
With Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED, Congress to stage protests today
Paytm's Vijay Sharma, Oyo's Ritesh Agarwal to meet parliamentary panel
NDA's Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to be President
Who will be the 15th President of India? Counting begins today at 11 AM
-It is official - Rishi Sunak is now the closest anyone of Indian origin has ever been to take charge as British Prime Minister, after his Conservative Party colleagues voted overwhelmingly in his favour with 137 votes in the final round today.
-The 42-year-old former Chancellor is not assured a similarly easy ride as he faces a much tougher electorate of the Tory membership base, which has shown favouritism for his rival Liz Truss in most recent surveys.
Delhi | Counting of votes for the Presidential election to begin at 11am today, preparations underway at Parliament pic.twitter.com/Zr0yCCqnbk— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH Delhi | Congress workers raise slogans at party office, extending their support to party chief Sonia Gandhi who is set to appear before ED today in connection with the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/UyzJwgMewv— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
-A U.S. grand jury on Wednesday indicted four men including the suspected driver in connection with the death of 53 migrants amid the sweltering heat during a smuggling attempt last month in Texas, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
-Dozens of migrants were packed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was found on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27, officials said.
-All four of those indicted had been previously charged by prosecutors. The more serious grand jury indictments in San Antonio move the accused one step closer to trial. Read More Here
-The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has picked Draupadi Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand and a prominent politician from Odisha's tribal community, as its candidate for the presidential election.
-Murmu, 64, will be up against former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, 84, the Opposition's candidate in the July 18 election, which will be followed by vote-counting on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24
-The President is elected by an electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of states and the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry.
-The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.
-The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four out of the five states which went to polls in February- March.
-Still, it may not have the numbers to get the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate as the next President of India.
-The Opposition parties have indicated their intention to put up joint candidates for both the presidential and vice-presidential elections. Neither of the sides has announced any candidate yet.
Moneycontrol explains how the president is elected.
