Presidential Elections 2022 Results Live: Counting of votes to begin at 11am, preparations underway at Parliament

July 21, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

-India will know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, as counting of votes for the presidential election begins at 11am at the Parliament House

tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

-Ruling NDA’s Droupadi Murmu, if elected, will be the first