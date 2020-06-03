Pregnant elephant's killing no different than meditated murder, justice needs to prevail: Ratan Tata

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant," he said.
Expressing grief over the killing of a pregnant elephant, Ratan Tata on June 3 condemned the cruelty meted out to the animal.
"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers. Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans. Justice needs to prevail," he tweeted.Also read: Pregnant wild elephant dies in Kerala after cracker-filled pineapple explodes in her mouth
— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 3, 2020
The news of the elephant's death came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page.
