Pregnant elephant's killing no different than meditated murder, justice needs to prevail: Ratan Tata

Expressing grief over the killing of a pregnant elephant, Ratan Tata on June 3 condemned the cruelty meted out to the animal.

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers. Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans. Justice needs to prevail," he tweeted.

The news of the elephant's death came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page.





