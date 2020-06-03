Pregnant wild elephant dies in Kerala after cracker-filled pineapple explodes in her mouth

In a tragic incident in Kerala, a pregnant elephant died after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers, allegedly left there by some locals. According to a report by NDTV, the fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to her death.

The incident, which happened last Wednesday, or May 27, happened near forests of Silent Valley in Palakkad district of the state, and came to light after a forest officer narrated the incident.

According to the report, locals use country-made crackers inside pineapples in order to protect their fields against wild boars.

"She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months," Mohan Krishnan, the forest officer who was part of the Rapid Response Team formed to rescue the elephant wrote on Facebook, according to the news channel.

"Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth," Principal Chief Conservator

of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told news agency PTI.

Surendrakumar said the elephant died at Velliyar River in

Malappuram district on May 27. He added that the culprit will be punished for hunting the elephant.

According to news agency PTI, a similar incident has came to light in Kollam district, where a young female elephant died of injuries in her mouth, a month ago.

A top forest officer told PTI that another female elephant had met with similar fate in April in Pathanapuram forest range area under Punalur division in Kollam district.



