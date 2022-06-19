English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Narendra Modi on two-day visit to Karnataka from Monday

    Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is arriving in Karnataka on a two-day visit. He will take part in an inauguration and a foundation-laying ceremony in the Indian Institute of Science.

    PTI
    June 19, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
    (Image: Twitter @ANI)

    (Image: Twitter @ANI)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Monday to take part in a host of events, including leading the International Yoga Day, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.


    Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is arriving in Karnataka on a two-day visit. He will take part in an inauguration and a foundation-laying ceremony in the Indian Institute of Science.


    He will also inaugurate Ambedkar School of Economics, Bommai told reporters here on Sunday. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is arriving in Karnataka on a two-day visit.


    He added that Modi would lay the foundation stone for various railways and National Highway Authority of India-related programmes. Modi will also address a public meeting in Bengaluru. We have made all necessary arrangements for the events. Senior officials are supervising the works, the Chief Minister said. Modi will also address a public meeting in Bengaluru.


    According to Bommai, the Prime Minister would address a public meeting in Mysuru on Monday evening and would visit Suttur Math and Chamundi Hills the same evening.

    Close

    Related stories


    The Prime Minister will take part in the International Yoga Day event on the Mysuru Palace premises (on Tuesday). After that, he will leave for Thiruvananthapuram. We have made all the arrangements for the events, Bommai said.

    At Suttur Math in Mysuru, the Prime Minister would dedicate to public the Veda Pathashala building and release of commentaries on yoga and bhakti. The International Yoga Day event would start at 6.30 AM on Tuesday and go on till 7.45 am.

    PTI
    Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #International Yoga Day #Karnataka #National Highway Authority of India #PM Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 05:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.