Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Vice President Naidu greet people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

In a tweet, PM Modi hoped that the blessings of Baba Bholenath -- as Lord Shiva is also popularly called -- bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all countrymen.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and prayed that Lord Shiva blesses everyone in the country with peace, prosperity and good fortune.

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish the devout community around the world. On this occasion, when we illuminate our homes, we pray to Lord Shiva to bless us with wisdom and courage to overcome the flaws within," Naidu said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the blessings of Baba Bholenath -- as Lord Shiva is also popularly called -- bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all countrymen.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 11:11 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Venkaiah Naidu

