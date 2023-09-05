PM Modi to Moneycontrol: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is the guiding principle in global relations too

PM Modi will host G20 heads of states on Sept 9-10 |Illustration: Moneycontrol

India’s agenda for G20 was welcomed universally because the world knew that the country would bring its proactive and positive approach to help find solutions to global issues, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.

“We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last nine years,” Modi said ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week. “It has yielded great dividends in bringing the country together to pursue progress and deliver the fruits of growth to the last mile. Today, there is international recognition for the success of this model, too. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”

What also works in India’s favour is that the country has been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union, said the Prime Minister.

“Perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world—Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world, at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics,” said Modi.

PM Modi in conversation with Network18's MD and Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, along with senior editorial leaders Santosh Menon, Javed Sayed and Karthik Subbaraman.

“India’s growth is clean and green growth. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too. India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South,” said Modi.

While global growth is set to slow down in 2024, international institutions such as the IMF, and rating agency Moody’s Investor Services term India as a bright spot in the world economy.

In a wide-ranging interview, Prime Minister Modi also talked about how different countries need to work together to combat inflation, the damage from freebies and fiscally irresponsible policies, how climate change is a shared reality for the world and much more.

Catch the full interview exclusively on www.moneycontrol.com at 7:30 am tomorrow.