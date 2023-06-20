English
    PM Modi likely to attend closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations on June 30

    PTI
    June 20, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    Delhi University

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's (DU) centenary celebrations on June 30, officials said on Tuesday.

    The centenary year of the university began on May 1, 2022 and several events were organised throughout the year.

    The DU has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university told PTI.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30. He has accepted the invitation of the university to attend the event," the official said.

    The centenary celebrations were launched on May 1, 2022 on the occasion of the university's foundation day.

    The DU was founded in 1922 through an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence by the University Grants Commission.

