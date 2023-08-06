PM Modi launches Rs 24,470 crore redevelopment project for 508 railway stations

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6 laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment project of 508 railway stations spread across 27 states and union territories, via video conferencing.

The extensive project, estimated at Rs 24,470 crore, aims to provide modern passenger amenities and enhance the overall passenger experience.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 States and Union Territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Besides, 15 stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

It will also focus on ensuring efficient traffic circulation, seamless inter-modal integration, and informative signage for the convenience of travelers.

The design of the station buildings will be influenced by local culture, heritage, and architecture, adding a touch of regional identity to each station.