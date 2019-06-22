App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi congratulates those with conferred PM's Award for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion of Yoga

Founded by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, the Bihar School of Yoga, Munger has been actively working for over 50 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 congratulated those who have been conferred with the Prime Minister's Award for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga, 2019. "We are immensely proud of their rich work to ensure more people embrace Yoga and our planet becomes healthier," he tweeted.

PM Modi posted the congratulatory message on Twitter in Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, Japanese and English.

Founded in 1980, the Japan Yoga Niketan has popularised yoga across Japan. It runs many yoga training institutes and courses. They have been able to draw people from all sections of Japanese society, Modi said.

related news

"They merge ancient wisdom with modern trends with an aim to improve fitness. Their yoga programmes and publications are widely popular," the PM said.

PM Modi also referred to Antonietta Rozzi, who belongs to Italy and has been practising Yoga for over four decades. She founded the Sarva Yoga International and popularised Yoga across Europe.

"We are proud of dedicated individuals like her," he tweeted.

The prime minister said Swami Rajarshi Muni, who hails from Gujarat's Limbdi, has made remarkable efforts to spread yoga. Most notably, he founded the LIFE Mission and is associated with Lakulish Yoga University that mentors students, he said.

"His commitment to social service is also outstanding," Modi said.

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #India #International Day of Yoga

