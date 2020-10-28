PM Modi at Darbhanga rally: People have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj', looted Bihar

Addressing an election rally on October 28 in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said voters have resolved to defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' and looted the state. He also highlighted initiatives undertaken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

PM Modi urged voters to remember the state’s condition under previous governments while casting their ballots. “People of Bihar have taken a resolve to again defeat those who brought 'jungle raj' in the state, those who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state,” PM Modi said.

“Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bihar and aatmanirbhar Mithilanchal are our next goal,” PM Modi said at the rally in Darbhanga.

PM Modi said the government was fulfilling promises it had made in its election manifesto such as direct cash transfer to farmers, healthcare schemes and free ration amid the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.

The prime minister also highlighted projects and initiatives undertaken by the government, such as the new AIIMS hospital in Patna and setting up of institutions for higher education.

Follow LIVE updates of the Bihar election campaign here

“Very soon, Bihar would be among those Indian states where drinking water will reach all houses through pipes,” PM Modi. “We will continue to work on the development road map set by the BJP and NDA.”

"A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya (in Uttar Pradesh)... those in politics who used to ask us for a date (of temple construction), are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of the BJP and the NDA, we do what we promise," PM Modi said.

Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said they “loved commissions so much” that they never concentrated on connectivity.

The prime minister asked voters to take all necessary precautions while voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Will Chirag Paswan’s LJP be able to make a dent?

Voting for electing the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is happening over three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first phase was held on October 28. Counting will take place on November 10. The term of the state’s Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

As many as 94 constituencies will head for polls in the second phase on November 3. This will be followed by voting in 78 seats in the final phase on November 7.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and its allies, including the BJP, are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties. Yadav is the opposition alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.