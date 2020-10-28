Live now
Oct 28, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Ensure participation while taking COVID-19 precautions : PM Modi to voters as polling begins in 71 seats
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The first phase of polling across 71 constituencies is underway.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling across 71 constituencies is happening today. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam by the day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
Bihar Election 2020 Phase 1 | How rich are the candidates, their educational qualifications and criminal records
Campaign for the 2020 Bihar election is gathering steam as we move closer to the first phase of polling. Here's a quick look at the candidates contesting in phase-1 of the polls.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Modi urges people to vote with COVID-19 precations
"I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19," tweeted the PM
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Sanitisation underway at polling booths in Munger
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Polling is underway across 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of elections being held amid tight security and unprecedented COVID-19 guidelines. As many as 2.15 crore voters, including 1.12 crore male, 1.01 crore female and 599 third gender, are eligible for voting in the first phase.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Voting for the first phase of Bihar elections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | We have taken all security measures in every polling booths. Adequate security forces have been deployed. COVID-19 measures have also been taken in all the booths: Rakesh Rathi, IG Magadh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Voting timing: The first phase of polling across 71 Vidhan Sabha constituencies started at 7.00 am today. The polling will conclude at 6.00 pm. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set aside the last hour (5.00 pm to 6.00 pm) for those who have been infected by COVID-19 or who are in quarantine.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | The Battle for Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.
The first phase is happening across 71 constituencies today. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam as we move closer to the polling date.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.