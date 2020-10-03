Bihar Assembly polls: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to be Grand Alliance's Chief Ministerial face

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the opposition Grand Alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

RJD is contesting the elections in alliance with Congress and Left parties.

The Grand Alliance has hammered a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming assembly elections in the state and a formal announcement on the allotment of seats, according to reports.

The Congress will be contesting on 70 seats, CPI (M) on four, CPI on six, CPI (M-L) on 19, while the RJD will contest on 144 seats in the 243-strong assembly, Tejashwi said during a press conference on October 3.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM & Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," Congress' Avinash Pandey said.

The seat-sharing exercise gained pace after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's emissary Bhola Yadav returned to Patna from Ranchi on Thursday with his message on the distribution of seats among different partners.

Sources in the Congress, however, said the grand old party is not happy with the distribution of the seats because besides being offered a lesser number of seats, it is being given constituencies where the party has never won.