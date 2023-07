July 28, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

A parliamentary committee on Thursday urged the government to review the use of the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app for recording attendance in MGNREGA in light of the "difficulties" being faced by workers. It asked the government to come out with an acceptable provision at the earliest after ascertaining the issues.

In a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Parliamentary Committee on Rural Development noted the introduction of the NMMS app is aimed at capturing two time-stamped and geotagged photographs of the MGNREGA workers in a day. The Committee said it was understood that through the introduction of a new attendance system, the Department of Rural Development wanted to usher in increased transparency.