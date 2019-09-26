Panic in Bengal: People scramble to get documents amid concerns of NRC implementation

People in West Bengal are scrambling to get documents or get errors in old ones rectified. This comes amid rising concerns that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) could be implemented in the state too.

Over the last few days, queues of people have been seen at offices of Block Development Officers (BDOs), borough offices and civic body offices. The documents being sought could help people prove that West Bengal has been their place of residence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which appears to be quickly gaining political steam in the state, is pushing for NRC there.

BJP pushing for NRC

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has asserted that the exercise will be undertaken in the state, but no Hindu will be deported.

"Be 100 percent sure about NRC in Bengal, but Hindus have nothing to fear as we are soon bringing Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament (to give Hindus who escaped religious persecution in other countries Indian citizenship)," Vijayvargiya told a gathering.

"India is not a charity house that those who are the majority community in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan (Muslims) can just infiltrate, spread terror and take away the livelihood of our citizens," Vijayvargiya, who is BJP’s West Bengal in-charge, said.

Mamata Banerjee’s stand

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has vehemently opposed the NRC, on September 25 claimed that 11 people had committed suicide fearing the loss of citizenship.

Banerjee has asked BDOs and public representatives to visit every household to assuage people’s concerns about the matter.

"So many people have died. 11 people have died so far over this NRC panic. I would ask government officials and public representatives to visit every household in their respective areas and allay public fear," Banerjee said at an administrative meeting in West Midnapore district.

She has said that there will be no NRC in West Bengal.

Why are people concerned?

NRC was one of the provisions of the Assam Accord which was signed in 1985. The accord envisaged identification and deportation of illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshi settlers.

The final NRC in Assam was published on August 31. About 3.11 crore people made it to the list while the names of over 19 lakh were missing.

Out of those 19 lakh people who were omitted about 12 lakh were Hindus. Many of them Bengali Hindus.