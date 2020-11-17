PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan becomes 'Pavlovian' whenever India is mentioned: India at UNGA

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said this on Monday while speaking in the UN General Assembly on question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council'.

PTI

India has slammed Pakistan for making irrelevant and irresponsible remarks in the UN, saying the General Assembly is a forum for serious debate, not frivolous allegations.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said this on Monday while speaking in the UN General Assembly on question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council'.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram, in his speech, made references to the Line of Control as he voiced opposition to India's UNSC membership.

Close

I do not wish to waste the time of this Assembly by responding to the irrelevant and irresponsible remarks made by the representative of Pakistan, which becomes 'Pavlovian' whenever India is mentioned," the Indian envoy said, referring to Islamabad's automatic or predictable reactions in the past.

related news

"This is a forum for serious debate, not frivolous allegations, Tirumurti said.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC which has the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.