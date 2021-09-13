Over 11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on September 12

Representative image.

With over 11,000 Covid vaccine shots given on Sunday, the cumulative number of doses administered in the national capital so far has reached 1,50,22,686, according to the Co-WIN portal.

The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.

Of the total 1,50,22,686 doses administered, 43,84,838 are second doses, according to the portal.

Over 87.10 lakh men and more than 63.08 lakh women have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine, it said.

A majority of those inoculated are in the 18-44 age group and their number is over 87.15 lakh, while 41.02 lakh in the 45-60 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The total number of people in the above 60 category who have been inoculated stands at 22.05 lakh.

On Saturday, 1,30,180 doses were administered in the city, of which 51,629 were second doses, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

Delhi had nine days of vaccine stock left on Sunday morning. The national capital had received 5,31,770 doses of Covishield on Saturday, it added.