Over 1.53 lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered in Delhi on August 30

Singapore has fully vaccinated 80 percent of its population against COVID-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on August 29. “It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to COVID-19,” Kung said. (Image: Reuters)

Over 1.53 lakh anti-Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Monday, according to the CoWin portal.

According to the vaccine bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 10,828 people were vaccinated against the infection on Sunday.

The number of doses was low since a majority of government vaccination centres are shut on Sundays.

The first dose was given to 3,413 people, while 7,415 received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The city has so far given 1,33,82,514 vaccine doses, including 95,59,634 first doses and 38,22,880 second doses of the Covid vaccines, according to the portal.

After receiving 4,44,480 Covishield vaccines on Sunday, the city had 1,00,550 vaccine shots in its stock, including 7,77,950 Covishield and 2,23,600 Covaxin jabs till Monday morning.

The vaccine stock is expected to last six days, the bulletin added.