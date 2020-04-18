App
India
Apr 18, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News Live Updates | 20 Indian Navy personnel serving on INS Angre test positive for coronavirus: Sources

Highlights of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. India's nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 13,835



The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 25th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13,835. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 452. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, over 2 million cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported, with 135,163 people having lost their lives, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest update. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.



Catch the latest updates here:

  • April 18, 2020 08:35 AM IST

    According to official sources, at least 20 Indian Navy person serving on the INS Angre in the Western Naval Command have tested positive for COVID-19. Treatment is being undertaken at a naval hospital in Mumbai.

  • April 18, 2020 08:26 AM IST

    With 67 fresh cases recorded the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the national capital rose to 1,707. The death toll rose to 42 with four new deaths recorded while new containment zones have been set up.

  • April 18, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    According to the tally maintained by John Hopkins University, the US has recorded 7,00282 confirmed cases of Covid-19 out of which there have been 36,773 deaths so far, the highest number in the world.

  • April 18, 2020 08:09 AM IST

    The International Monetary Fund stated that countries have taken fiscal measures and central banks have injected a total of $14 trillion in an effort to support the economy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • April 18, 2020 08:00 AM IST

    Globally, over 2 million cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported, with 135,163 people having lost their lives, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest update. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.

  • April 18, 2020 07:59 AM IST

    The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the 25th day of India's nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 13,835. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 452. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.

  • April 18, 2020 07:59 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India and the world. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

