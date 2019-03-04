App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

'One Nation One Card': PM Modi launches mobility card that would work across country

The Prime Minister launched the NCMC while inaugurating the first phase of the Ahmedabad metro train service here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the indigenously-developed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country.

Dubbed as 'One Nation One Card', the inter-operable transport card would allow the holders to pay for their bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

The Prime Minister launched the NCMC while inaugurating the first phase of the Ahmedabad metro train service here.

After inaugurating the 6.5-km stretch of phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro, connecting Vastral to Apparel Park Area, Modi also took a ride on the metro.

related news

"This card runs on RuPay card and it will eliminate all your travel related problems. Many a times, we do not have change to pay in cash while travelling in metro, bus or train, or for toll and parking. To overcome this issue, an automatic fare collection system was introduced," Modi said.

He said India used to import this system from foreign countries.

"Since systems were made by different players, a card issued in one city did not work in another city. Thus, we asked various ministries, departments and even banks to resolve this issue," he said.

"Now, our dream of 'One Nation One Card' has been realised. People can also withdraw money using this Common Mobility Card. This RuPay card can be used for travelling in metros in any part of the country. In simple terms, we have merged the RuPay card with the mobility card," the prime minister said.

He said with the advent of this indigenously-developed and one-of-its-kind card, the country is no longer required to be dependent on foreign technology.

"Now, we have this 'Made in India' card. Only a select few countries have this technology of 'One Nation One Card'," Modi said.

Meanwhile, an official release said that NCMC cards are a bank-issued cards on debit/credit/pre-paid card product platform.

A customer may use this single card for making payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, toll, parking, smart city and retail shopping.

"The stored value on card supports offline transaction across all travel needs with minimal financial risk to involved stake-holders. The service area feature of this card supports operator specific applications e.g. monthly passes, season tickets etc," it said.

The major challenge associated with the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) implementation in the country until now is the lack of indigenous solution provider, it stated.

"Till now, AFC systems deployed at various Metros are from foreign players. In order to avoid the vendor lock-in and create an inter-operable system, there was a need to develop indigenous standards and AFC system under Make in India initiative," the release stated.

It further said that in order to ensure a seamless travel across metros and other transport systems, in addition to retail shopping and purchases, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) came out with the NCMC program.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 10:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.