‘One Nation-One Card’: All you need to know about the new mobility card

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to provide seamless urban mobility to commuters across the country, the Centre on March 4 launched India’s first indigenously-developed National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Dubbed as 'One Nation-One Card', the inter-operable transport card would allow holders to pay for their bus travel, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and withdraw cash.

With this “one-of-its-kind” card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the launch, the country is “no longer required to be dependent on foreign technology.”



RuPay Contactless Card with NCMC is now available with almost 25+ large banks as debit, credit or prepaid. With this launch, RuPay fulfils the promise of One Nation One Card as the same bank issued debit/credit card can be used for many payments including Transit like Metros. pic.twitter.com/YJU9LSDTCs

— RuPay (@RuPay_npci) March 4, 2019

"Now, we have this 'Made in India' card. Only a select few countries have this technology of 'One Nation One Card'," PM Modi added.

Here are the key point you need to know about the ‘One Nation One Card’:

> The mobility card can be issued in the form of debit, credit or prepaid card of a partner bank.

> The card is similar to any RuPay debit/credit card, which will be available with more than 25 banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

> The card can be used for making payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, smart city and retail shopping.

> The card can also be used for paying at toll plazas and for parking.

> The card offers cashback on bill payments and more than thousand other offers.

> A cardholder can also avail 5 percent cash back at ATMs and 10 percent cash back at merchant outlets while travelling abroad.

> It is supported by indigenously developed Automatic Fare Collection Gate ‘Swagat’ and an Open Loop Automatic Fare Collection System ‘Sweekar’. Both ‘Swagat’ and ‘Sweekar’ were launched by PM Modi on March 4.