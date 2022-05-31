English
    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls on PM Modi, seeks help on issues related to state

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed several issues related to the state.

    After meeting Modi, Patnaik told reporters that he paid a courtesy visit to the PM as he could not meet him due to the Covid pandemic.

    ''We discussed several issues regarding Odisha and I asked for his help,'' Patnaik said.

    The Chief Minister's office had not revealed the agenda of the meeting, but sources in the party had said presidential elections among other matters could come up for discussions during Patnaik's meeting with the PM.

    This is Patnaik's second visit to Delhi in a span of 30 days. The CM had last visited Delhi for five days starting April 29.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha
    first published: May 31, 2022 06:29 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.