    NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging

    Uma Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

    Daughter of legendary Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister the late N T Rama Rao (NTR), Uma Maheswari, allegedly died of suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on August 1, police said.

    She was 57. Uma Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, a police official said.

    They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said. Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression.

    A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suicide) was registered, police added.
    PTI
    Tags: #death #NTR #Uma Maheshwari
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:37 pm
