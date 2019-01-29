App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSC members resign, say they are being 'sidelined' by govt: Report

According to a report by Business Standard, the former members believed that that government has refused to take the Commission seriously over two counts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The acting Chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) PC Mohanan, along with external member JV Meenakshi, has resigned on January 28.

According to a report by Business Standard, the reason for stepping down is that the former members believed the government did not take the Commission seriously at least on two counts — in delaying the publication of the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO) employment survey for 2017-18, and not consulting it before the release of the backdated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) series in 2018.

The employment survey, also known as the periodic labour force survey, was compiled and approved by the NSC in a meeting on December 5, and is yet to be released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The paper quoted a former member as saying the less than appealing numbers of the household survey, could have prompted the delay in its publication.  The paper also noted the closeness of the upcoming general elections, as tackling unemployment was a key mandate expressed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The paper noted the government’s release of the GDP back-series with the NITI Aayog was done without consulting the commission. A report published by the NSC was called as just another exercise by the government, which did not go well with its members.

The paper quoted Pronab Sen, former chairman of the NSC, as saying the Commission's  main objective was to bring a sense of credibility to the data put out by the National Statistical System, and it would be entirely appropriate that the Commission resigns if it feels it is not being allowed to carry out its functions.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #nsc

