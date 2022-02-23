English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Now you can enjoy radio entertainment while travelling on Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains

    According to Northern Railway (NR), passengers travelling across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam will be greeted by Shatabdi/Vande Bharat radio music and connectivity in transit.

    News18
    February 23, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Representative Image: Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train

    Representative Image: Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train


    Now travelling on Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains are going to be more entertaining as the Indian Railways has decided to provide radio music and connectivity during the journey.

    According to Northern Railway (NR), passengers travelling across Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ajmer, Dehradun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam will be greeted by Shatabdi/Vande Bharat radio music and connectivity in transit.

    NR has awarded a contract to provide full entertainment to travelers in trains and give a feel about cities they are traveling through radio service on all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Trains of Delhi Division.

    According to reports, NR has partnered with an in-door entertainment company, Ooka Radio to provide the service.


    “Northern Railway will introduce new kind of entertainment and enjoyment with customize music experience and RJ Entertainment in trains through passengers address system,” a release by NR said adding that entertainment in trains through Radio Services Work has been done under the guidance of Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi Division and Praveen Kumar Sr. DCM, Delhi Division.


    The primary focus is to give an enjoyable journey to each traveler and with a feel good factor in Vande bharat and Shatabdi trains and travelers will love to have different types of music listening in trains, the railway said.

    The service will also help for advertising through Radio in 10 Shatabdi Express trains and 02 Vande Bharat Express trains. “The ratio of entertainment/ railway information and commercial advertisement will be given at 50 minutes: 10 minutes per hour basis during journey time,” the release said, adding that the service will fetch Railway a good amount of revenue amounting to Rs. 43.20 lakh per annumn.

    News18
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #radio entertainment #Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 10:51 am

