App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya's parents welcome encounter; Shashi Tharoor cautions against extra-judicial killings

The mother of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gang raped in December 2012, appealed to authorities to not punish the policemen involved in the encounter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid questions being raised on circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths on Friday of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, Nirbhaya's parents welcomed the move while Congress leader Shashi Tharoor struck a note of caution.

The mother of Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old paramedic student who died days after being gang raped in December 2012, appealed to authorities to not punish the policemen involved in the encounter.

Nirbhaya's father also welcomed the encounter and said the family's wait for justice ended early.

Close

"The family of the Hyderabad doctor will not have to wait for justice for seven years like us. Police did the right thing," he said.

related news

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, however, said extra judicial killings were not acceptable.

"Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted.

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women chief, said she was happy that the perpetrators were dead, but justice should have been done through proper legal channels, she said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirbhaya #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.