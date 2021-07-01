Nirav Modi's sister Purvi, approver in PNB scam case, remits Rs 17.25 crore to govt: ED

Enforcement Directorate

Purvi Modi, the sister of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, remitted a sum of Rs 17.25 crore to the Indian government, the Enforcement Directorate said on July 1.

Purvi is one of the approvers in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, which lists her brother Nirav and uncle Mehul Choksi among main accused.

The amount remitted by her to the Indian government was lying in her bank account in the United Kingdom, the ED said, according to news agency PTI.

"On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her," a statement issued by the agency was quoted s saying.

"As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of USD 2316889.03 (Rs 17.25 crore) from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," ED further added.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi is lodged in a jail in the UK, with the process of his extradition to India being considered to be in the final stages.

Choksi is undergoing a trial in Dominica, where he was arrested in May for "illegal entry". The Indian government has joined the legal battle in the Carribean country to secure his extradition.

Nirav Modi and Choksi had fled India in January 2018, weeks before their name propped up in the scam that allegedly defrauded the state-run PNB to the tune of Rs 13,500 crore.