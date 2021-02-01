MARKET NEWS

NIFT 2021 | Admit card released @nift.ac.in; check details here

As per the notification released earlier, the NIFT 2021 exam will be conducted in a written mode on February 14.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Representative image

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit cards for the NIFT 2021 examination on February 1. Students who have registered can download their NIFT admit card from the official website i.e. nift.ac.in.

As per the notification released earlier, the NIFT examination will be conducted in a written mode on February 14.

Here's how students can download the NIFT 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website nift.ac.in

Click on the ‘Download NIFT Admit Card’ tab. Here is the direct link.

Enter any two of the details - email address, date of birth, application number

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your NIFT 2021 admit card will be shown on the screen

Download the admit card and take the printout of the same.

Students are requested to carry the admit card during the exam. Entry will not be allowed to the examination centre without it.

Students must produce a COVID-19 negative report to the centres as a mandatory document before appearing for the exam, Times Now has reported. The exam will be conducted at 32 exam centres located across the country, it further reported.

The NIFT 2021 exams is being held for taking admission into 16 NIFT campuses.

Here is the schedule for the NIFT exam 2021:

ProgrammesTestTest Timings
Bachelor of DesignCAT10 am to 1 pm
GAT2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Master of DesignCAT10 am to 1 pm
GAT2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Bachelor of Fashion TechnologyGAT10 am to 1 pm
Master of Fashion TechnologyGAT10 am to 1 pm
Master of Fashion ManagementGAT10 am to 1 pm
 
TAGS: #education #India #National Institute of Fashion Technology #NIFT
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:26 pm

