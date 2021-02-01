NIFT 2021 | Admit card released @nift.ac.in; check details here

Representative image

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the admit cards for the NIFT 2021 examination on February 1. Students who have registered can download their NIFT admit card from the official website i.e. nift.ac.in.

As per the notification released earlier, the NIFT examination will be conducted in a written mode on February 14.

Visit the official website nift.ac.in

Click on the ‘Download NIFT Admit Card’ tab. Here is the direct link.

Enter any two of the details - email address, date of birth, application number

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your NIFT 2021 admit card will be shown on the screen

Download the admit card and take the printout of the same.

Students are requested to carry the admit card during the exam. Entry will not be allowed to the examination centre without it.

Students must produce a COVID-19 negative report to the centres as a mandatory document before appearing for the exam, Times Now has reported. The exam will be conducted at 32 exam centres located across the country, it further reported.

The NIFT 2021 exams is being held for taking admission into 16 NIFT campuses.

Here is the schedule for the NIFT exam 2021: