New liquor policy to ensure wider choice of liquor brands, says Delhi Govt

Delhi government has introduced a new excise policy that will ensure a wider choice of liquor brands to tipplers in the National Capital.

The new liquor policy introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi commenced with effect from November 17, and aims at promoting, liberalising the brand registration process “so that customers get a wide choice of liquor brands available in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi”.

The brand registration process was rationalised by the Delhi government to make all niche brands available to the citizens. For most categories of liquor brands, the registration fees have been slashed down to further offer varied choices to customers vis-à-vis brand availability.

So far, 505 brands of liquor have been registered by the excise department under the new excise policy 2021-22, of which 332 are Indian liquor brands and 173 foreign liquor brands. Out of these, 166 are brands of whisky, 154 brands of wine, 65 brands of beer, 55 brands of vodka, and 65 brands of other categories of liquor, such as rum, gin, brandy, liqueur, mixed alcoholic beverages, etc.

The Delhi government said in a statement: “We have processed all applications and there is no brand registration pending for the year 2021-22.”

It added: “The department is endeavouring more brands in coming times depending upon the applications received in regard to brand registration for the year 2021-22.”