New COVID-19 strain: 20 UK returnees to India test positive for the new variant

On December 29, the government said six UK returnees have been found to be positive with the new UK variant genome.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 08:35 AM IST
A total of 20 people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant so far, News18 reported on December 30.

The samples of all passengers who tested positive after flying from the UK are being sent to laboratories for genome sequencing. Flights from the UK were banned from December 23 till December 31.

There is no evidence to suggest that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa, the government said.

The new SARS-CoV-2 variant could be as much as 70 percent more transmissible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. However, it is not yet known if the mutation causes a more severe version of the disease.

Many countries, such as Denmark, the US, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan have reported cases of the new coronavirus variant.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
