Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netizens dote on Jamia students for picking up trash after holding protests

Some photos of the students picking up trash and disposing them of neatly in secured bin bags were shared on social media and they went viral soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi held demonstrations on December 16 after the Delhi Police allegedly entered the campus premises the previous day and took stern action against students protesting the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by Parliament.

Braving the National Capital's biting cold weather and the likelihood of police action, the students fulfilled their social responsibility to clean up the mess they might have left behind.

The peaceful march organised by the university students and their diligence towards keeping their country clean was lauded by hundreds of netizens. Jamia students were spotted picking up discarded posters, water bottles, and food packets that were littering the area surrounding the university.

Some photos of the students picking up trash and disposing them of neatly in secured bin bags were shared on social media and they went viral soon.





 

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Citizenship Act protest #Citizenship Amendment bill #India #Jamia Milia Islamia university

