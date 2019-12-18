Netizens dote on Jamia students for picking up trash after holding protests

Students of Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi held demonstrations on December 16 after the Delhi Police allegedly entered the campus premises the previous day and took stern action against students protesting the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by Parliament.

Braving the National Capital's biting cold weather and the likelihood of police action, the students fulfilled their social responsibility to clean up the mess they might have left behind.

The peaceful march organised by the university students and their diligence towards keeping their country clean was lauded by hundreds of netizens. Jamia students were spotted picking up discarded posters, water bottles, and food packets that were littering the area surrounding the university.



This is Jamia, this is what Jamia has engrained in us, we follow the path of nonviolence, we follow the path of not letting other littering around us and if anyone does it we clean their mess as well. Jamia students and one of my senior PhD fellow cleaning road and pavements. pic.twitter.com/wLhGs2JQK7

— Javed Alam (@Javedal18035482) December 16, 2019



This is such a thoughtful gesture#JamiaMilliaIslamia students cleaning the road in front of the University after yesterday burtuality

Moments like these make this University what it is. Trolls can say whatever @tamashbeen_ More power Hatsoff for #jamia students @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/GY1XT4JF2Y — §umaiya khan (@pathan_sumaya) December 16, 2019



Jamia students cleaning up roads yesterday after the protests.

Students are students for a reason.#JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/UFJtbNkuda — Shubham Singh (@bot_Askay) December 17, 2019



#JamiaMilliaIslamia students cleaning the road in front of the University after #CAAProtests

This is my Jamia.

Jamia is an emotion and people like Babu bhai (he is PhD in International Studies, author and Research Associate) makes it feel like home pic.twitter.com/iAJ0W8c4YQ — Asma Rafat / असमा रफ़त (@asmarafat) December 16, 2019

Some photos of the students picking up trash and disposing them of neatly in secured bin bags were shared on social media and they went viral soon.