Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NEET 2020: Special NEET exams on October 14 for students who could not appear due to COVID-19

NEET result 2020, which was expected to be announced on October 12, will be declared on October 16 after the fresh NEET exams have been conducted.

Moneycontrol News

The Supreme Court of India has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be conducted on October 14, 2020, for students who could not appear for the medical entrance exams conducted on September 12 because they were COVID-19 positive or because they resided in containment zones.

Consequently, NEET result 2020, which was expected to be announced on October 12, will be declared on October 16, after the fresh NEET exams have been conducted.

NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA to announce result on October 16


The NTA will be releasing the NEET final answer key and the NEET 2020 rank list for All India Quota (AIQ) along with the NEET result 2020. The state-wise NEET merit list will be given to the respective authorities, who will then conduct the NEET counselling for medical and dental seats.

When the NEET exam 2020 was conducted on September 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than 85 to 90 percent of the 15.97 lakhs aspirants who had registered for the NEET exam 2020 had appeared for the exams.

The NEET results 2020 will be available on the official NTA NEET websites -- ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in – once the results are announced on October 16 and the NEET result link is active.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #National Testing Agency #NEET 2020

