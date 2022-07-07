Need to boost domestic production of dragon fruit: Agriculture Secretary

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said there is a need to increase the domestic production of Kamlam (Dragon fruit) as the fruit has high nutritional value.

According to an official statement, a national conclave on Kamlam (Dragon fruit) was organised here under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

The objective of this conclave was to give thrust to increase the area, production and productivity, marketing, branding of dragon fruit, and also to enhance the farmer’s income. A technical session was also conducted to address the issues related to planting material, cultivation practices, post-harvest & marketing and research on dragon fruit.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said there is a need to promote and develop a plan for increasing the area of dragon fruit as the fruit is having specific nutritional value and global demand. He suggested preparing an Annual Action Plan (AAP) of five years in consultation with states to promote overall development in respect to cultivation, post-harvest management, marketing processing and value addition.

There is also a need to disseminate good practices on cultivation and the same may be digitised for wider publicity. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture mentioned that there should be potential market of this fruit so that growers can develop their own branding. There is also a need to develop a 5-year strategy to increase the area of dragon fruit up to 50,000 hectares.

He also highlighted that the Haryana government is providing assistance for cultivation. The other states may also follow the same pattern of assistance as given by Haryana to promote the fruit. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture suggested that the production can also be taken in cluster approach to get good results.