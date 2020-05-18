App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCW asks Tik Tok India to take down video showing violence against women

The National Commission for Women (NCW), in a letter to Grievance Officer of Tik-Tok India Anuj Bhatia, said it has come across a Twitter post in which a Tik-Tok video shows a man committing violence against women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NCW has asked Tik-Tok India to immediately remove a video showing a man committing violence against women and directed the Maharashtra police to take action against the person responsible for making the clip.

It also asked the Maharashtra police, in a letter, to immediately take action against the person responsible for making the video.

It also asked the Maharashtra police, in a letter, to immediately take action against the person responsible for making the video.

Close

"The commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset, which would send a very wrong message to the society through this video made by Faizal Siddiqui on Tik-Tok," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter to Tik Tok India.

related news

In view of the above, the commission asked Tik-Tok India to immediately remove the video and block the ID of the person who made it.

In a letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Sharma said the NCW condemns the video of the digital content creator promoting a grievous crime of acid attack among its young followers on social media.

"The commission is concerned about the safety and security of women and disturbed by the use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women," Sharma said in the letter to Jaiswal.

"Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that immediate action shall be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000 against the miscreants and an action-taken report sent to the commission," she said.

tags #100 Best Workplaces for Women #Current Affairs #domestic violence #India #NCW #Tik Tok

