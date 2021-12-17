MARKET NEWS

HomeNewsIndia

NBCC fined Rs 1 crore for violating construction ban at Netaji Shubhash Nagar: Gopal Rai

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

PTI
December 17, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has fined the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Rs 1 crore for violating the ban imposed on construction activities to curb air pollution.

The pollution body has also ordered the construction agency to stop work at the site in Netaji Shubhash Nagar immediately, he said.

"On December 3 too, the NBCC was fined Rs 5 lakh for violating the ban at the same site. Now, we have received reports of construction being undertaken at the site at night,” Rai said.
#Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Pollution Control Committee #DPCC #Gopal Rai #India #National Buildings Construction Corporation #NBCC
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:21 pm

