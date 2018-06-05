NBCC bags Rs 1,138 crore project to build AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh

NBCC has bagged a project to build All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipara in Bilaspur District, Himachal Pradesh.

The project is estimated to be worth Rs 1,138 crores, which will include planning, design and construction of the AIIMS.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assigned the project to NBCC under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The institution and hospital will have a capacity of 750 beds and have all the basic facilities along with an emergency room, private beds, AYUSH beds and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The institution will accommodate around 1,000 MBBS students and 60 nursing students.

In addition, there will be other facilities such as an administration block, AYUSH block and an auditorium. Apart from this, there will be accommodation facilities like a night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential buildings which will be equipped with all modern services and amenities. The project is spread in an area of over 205 acres.