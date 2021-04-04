English
Naxal attack: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel; directs CRPF DG to visit state

At least five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured on April 3 in the encounter with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

PTI
April 04, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
File image: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an event in New Delhi on August 28, 2019. (Image: PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 4 spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation following the killing of five security personnel in an encounter with Naxals in the state, officials said.

Shah also directed the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh to visit Chhattisgarh to asses the situation.

The home minister spoke to the Chhattisgarh chief minister and took stock of the situation arising after the encounter, a home ministry official said.

The chief minister is believed to have briefed the home minister about the steps taken by the state government after the incident, another official said.

At least five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured on April 3 in the encounter with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting the extremists will never be forgotten. The home minister also said that the government will continue its fight against such enemies of peace and progress.

"I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon," he said.
