English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    As RS Sharma's tenure as NHA chief ends, tech czar plans to relax on a 'khatia', head to the fields

    When asked about his future plans, Sharma told Moneycontrol: "I have no plans for future. However, for immediate and near future, I am going to my village and will relax on a khatia, in the field!!"

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST
    Taking to Twitter, Dr Sharma stated,

    Taking to Twitter, Dr Sharma stated, "As my tenure at NHA ends today, I am happy to share that we are set on a transformational journey in India's healthcare service delivery."

    Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, the chief executive officer of the government's National Health Authority (NHA), which operates the country's flagship public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat, has stepped down from his position after his tenure ended on January 31.


    Taking to Twitter, Dr Sharma stated, "As my tenure at @AyushmanNHA ends today, I am happy to share that we are set on a transformational journey in India's healthcare service delivery. It has been my privilege to be a part of AB PM-JAY & #ABDM which aims to make healthcare affordable, accessible & available for all."

    When asked about his future plans, Sharma told Moneycontrol, "I have no plans for future. However, for immediate and near future, I am going to my village and will relax on a khatia, in the field!!"