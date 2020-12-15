MARKET NEWS

National Family Health Survey | India’s population is stabilising; fertility rate drops, contraceptive use on rise

All Phase-1 states where fieldwork has been done except Bihar, Manipur, and Meghalaya now have a TFR of 2.1 or less.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 06:07 PM IST
India, which is among the most populated countries in the world, has seen a significant decrease in the total fertility rate (TFR) across most states over the past four years.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently released the fifth round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which contains data that suggests India’s population is finally stabilising.

India, which is among the most populated countries in the world, has seen a significant decrease in the total fertility rate (TFR) across most states over the past four years. The fifth round of the NFHS was conducted in 2019-20 and the data was released on December 12.

All Phase-1 states (states where fieldwork has been done so far) except Bihar, Manipur, and Meghalaya now have a TFR of 2.1 or less. This means, most states have been able to attain replacement level fertility. As per NFHS data, replacement level of fertility (2.1) has been achieved in 19 of the 22 states and union territories. Bihar has the highest TFR of 3.0, followed by Meghalaya at 2.9, and Manipur at 2.2.

Meanwhile, the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) in India has also increased simultaneously in most states and UTs. The CPR rate is maximum in Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal at 74 percent. Most states and UTs have also seen an increase in the use of modern methods of contraception during this period.

Additionally, a declining trend was observed in the unmet needs of family planning in most Phase-1 states and UTs. It has dropped to below 10 percent in all states barring Meghalaya and Mizoram.
