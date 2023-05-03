Is demography really destiny?

Highlights The dependency ratios for South Korea, China and India have declined sharply since 1980, boosting growth But similar falls in the dependency ratio in South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Algeria, Tunisia and Colombia did not lead to high growth The optimism about India’s favourable demographics stems from its dependency ratio in 2045 projected to be lower than its 2022 level China’s dependency ratio is projected to rise from 44.9 percent in 2022 to a very high 71.1 percent by 2050, hence the pessimism...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Coal India: Digging deep to keep the lights on
May 2, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Markets brace for a cyclical rally, revdi politics in display in Karnataka, wat...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers