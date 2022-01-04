MARKET NEWS

Muslim law board slams 'Surya Namaskar' directive, calls it unconstitutional

All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has asked Muslims students to not participate in the event

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)


The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on January 4 protested against the Centre's order to organise a week-long yoga Surya Namaskar session in all schools across the country.

In a statement, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani asked Muslim students to not participate in the event. The board said that Surya Namskar means praying to Sun and Islam didn't consider Sun a god.

Calling the move unconstitutional, the board also accused the government of deviating from the principle of secularism and trying to endorse the ideology and tradition of the majority community.

The Ministry of AYUSH on January 3 launched a 75 crore Surya Namaskar Initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of yoga.

The programme has been launched to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and is part of the government's "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The initiative was launched by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hyderabad.

"For those who can participate in the project, the yogic practice of Surya Namaskar which literally means 'sun salutation’ is slated for 21 days for 13 times a day. The project will last from 1 January–20 February 2022," the government said in a statement.

This is not the first time that the board has opposed Surya Namaskar or yoga, saying these are not in agreement with Islam.
Tags: #AIMPLB #AYUSH #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #India #Islam #Muslim #Surya Namaskar
