English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mumbai reports 1,745 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally crosses 10,000-mark

    Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

    PTI
    June 11, 2022 / 10:03 PM IST
    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

    Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,745 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally here to 10,78,944 and the toll to 19,571, a civic official said. Of the new cases, only 99 required hospitalisation, of which 11 needed oxygen support, taking the overall number of such patients to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

    The recovery count increased by 888 to touch 10,49,326, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 10,047, up from 9,191 a day earlier, he said. He said 14,227 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, due to which the overall number of tests went up to 1,72,74,399.

    BMC data showed the recovery rate was 97 percent, the overall growth rate of cases between June 4 and 10 was 0.122 percent, while the caseload doubling time stood at 561 days.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #mumbai
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 10:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.