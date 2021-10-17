MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai records zero death for first time since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020

As many as 518 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the recovery count to 7,27,084. Now, there are 5030 active cases in the city. Mumbai's overall recovery rate has increased to 97 percent.

Moneycontrol News
October 17, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

Mumbai reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 on October 17 after a very long time. The city's fatality count is now 16,180, as per data released by the city's civic body.

As many as 518 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the recovery count to 7,27,084. Now, there are 5,030 active cases in the city. Mumbai's overall recovery rate has increased to 97 percent.

Today, 28,697 tests were conducted while 1,09,57,392 tests have been conducted in the city till date.

The financial capital's doubling rate has increased to 1,214 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.06 percent. There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 50 buildings have been sealed.

However, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID19 cases, 2,680 recoveries and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total COVID cases to 65,91,697 and total recoveries to 64,19,678. Current active cases in the state are 28,631.

Close

Show

Meanwhile, Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister said, the “safe status” on the Aarogya Setu app might be considered as the permit for the individuals with single dose of COVID vaccine to participate in all activities in the opened-up sectors post-Diwali, reported The Times of India.

"If cases continue to remain low post-Diwali, we shall discus it with state task force members and the experts,” he told the daily.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Maharashtra #mumbai #Rajesh Tope
first published: Oct 17, 2021 08:04 pm

