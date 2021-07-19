Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: Local train services disrupted in Mumbai as rains pick up again; IMD issues 'orange alert'

July 19, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

and traffic disruptions in the financial capital. At least 30 people have died and five others have been injured in rain-related incidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains. His office has also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken the stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any mishap reported in the city. The city also faced power outages and water cuts due to the disruption caused by the incessant downpour. Stay tuned with this live blog for all the latest updates.

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: After a brief spell of reduced intensity, the rains picked up the pace again in Mumbai, causing inundation in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in the financial capital yesterday as heavy rains lashed the city during the last night and continued today morning after a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging