July 19, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: Local train services disrupted in Mumbai as rains pick up again; IMD issues 'orange alert'

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

Mumbai Rains News LIVE Updates: After a brief spell of reduced intensity, the rains picked up the pace again in Mumbai, causing inundation in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in the financial capital yesterday as heavy rains lashed the city during the last night and continued today morning after a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging
and traffic disruptions in the financial capital. At least 30 people have died and five others have been injured in rain-related incidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains. His office has also announced Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken the stock of the preparedness by various government agencies to tackle any mishap reported in the city. The city also faced power outages and water cuts due to the disruption caused by the incessant downpour. Stay tuned with this live blog for all the latest updates.
  • July 19, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | The station yard in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane has been water-logged and as a result, trains are running slow, according to reports. In the Kasara Ghat section, located about 130 km from Mumbai, a mudslide occurred on one of the three rail lines early Monday morning, Central Railway's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said. 

  • July 19, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected

    A day after heavy showers battered Mumbai, the rain intensity reduced briefly today morning and has picked up momentum again, leading to water-logging at some places and disrupting local train services. Local train services of the Central Railway were affected due to water-logging on tracks between Vikhroli and Bhandup following heavy showers in parts of the suburbs, CR's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said. The suburban train services were suspended in that section of the main line from 10.35 am to 10.50 am as a precautionary measure, he said. (PTI)

  • July 19, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | The suburban train services, which were suspended for a few hours yesterday due to water-logging on tracks in some areas, are now running normal, said spokespersons of the Central Railway and Western Railway. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) are also back to normal, civic officials said.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Here are the details of diversion and transhipments of trains due to interruption of traffic on Konkan Railway route after heavy rainfall

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Konkan Railway on Twitter: Traffic on Konkan Railway route is interrupted due to continuous heavy rain and ingress of water/slush in Old Goa Tunnel between Karmali and Thivim station in Goa state of Karwar region. Trains are being regulated at various stations. Transhipment/Rescheduling is being planned.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Central Railway Monsoon updates at 11.00 am

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | The eastern suburbs of Mumbai has recorded the highest 90.65 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am today, as compared to 48.88 mm rainfall in the island city and 51.89 mm rainfall in western suburbs, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Local trains, buses operate normally again as rain intensity reduces in Mumbai

    A day after heavy downpour wreaked havoc in Mumbai and claimed 30 lives, the rain intensity has reduced today, bringing some relief to citizens of the metropolis, news agency PTI has reported citing officials. The local train and road transport services, which were badly affected due to the torrential rains and water-logging yesterday, were now running normal, they have said.

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Mumbai's neighbouring Palghar district also witnessed heavy showers and received 108.67 mm downpour during the last night and today morning, authorities said. Firemen and disaster cell teams received several calls of tree falls and inundation in both the districts, an officials said. In Palghar, several places in Vasai and Nallasopara witnessed heavy rains, leading to water-logging in low-lying areas. A four-year-old boy fell in an open drain in Nallasopara and was feared drowned. Efforts were on to trace the minor, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's chief fire officer Dilip Palav said. In Vasai area of Palghar, at least 80 cooking gas cylinders were washed away in the flood waters, local police said. Later, the police with the help of firemen shifted the cylinders to a safe place, they said. (PTI)

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup. The flooding has affected electrical equipment that control the pumping and filtration processes there, one of the major sites of water supply to the country's financial capital, he said.

    Read more | Water complex hit, boil drinking water: BMC tells citizens

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Skymet shared a tweet showing heavy rainfall at Ghatkopar railway station

  • July 19, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates | Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar; boy drowns

    Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts during the night and today morning, causing flooding at several places and claiming the life of a minor boy, officials said. Thane city received 151.33 mm rain between 9.30 pm yesterday and 7.30 am today, an official from local civic control room said. (PTI)

