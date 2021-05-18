Mumbai doctor features in Fortune's list of world's 50 greatest leaders

Dr Aparna Hegde (Image: Screengrab of video on the Axis Bank YouTube channel)

Urogynaecologist Dr Aparna Hegde has featured in Fortune's List of World's 50 Greatest Leaders.

The Mumbai-based doctor is the founder and chairperson of the Armman Foundation, an NGO that aims to use low-cost technology such as mobile phones to improve the well-being of pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children in the first five years of their lives.

She is ranked 15th on the Fortune list that includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla, and United States politician Stacey Abrams.

"I knew I was among the finalists. My team informed me," Hegde told Mid-Day. She said she feels humbled and surprised that her work has been recognised on an international platform.

Founded in 2008, Armman is present in 17 states across India.

Hegde is a Stanford University alumna and did a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Florida, according to the Armman website. She did her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Mumbai.