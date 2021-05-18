MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mumbai doctor features in Fortune's list of world's 50 greatest leaders

Dr Aparna Hegde is the founder and chairperson of the Armman Foundation.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
Dr Aparna Hegde (Image: Screengrab of video on the Axis Bank YouTube channel)

Dr Aparna Hegde (Image: Screengrab of video on the Axis Bank YouTube channel)

Urogynaecologist Dr Aparna Hegde has featured in Fortune's List of World's 50 Greatest Leaders.

The Mumbai-based doctor is the founder and chairperson of the Armman Foundation, an NGO that aims to use low-cost technology such as mobile phones to improve the well-being of pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children in the first five years of their lives.

She is ranked 15th on the Fortune list that includes New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla, and United States politician Stacey Abrams.

"I knew I was among the finalists. My team informed me," Hegde told Mid-Day. She said she feels humbled and surprised that her work has been recognised on an international platform.

Founded in 2008, Armman is present in 17 states across India.

Close

Hegde is a Stanford University alumna and did a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic Florida, according to the Armman website. She did her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Mumbai.

"Very early on, during my residency, I realised that if you want to impact lives you need to go into the community. It can't just be restricted to the hospital," the doctor told the publication.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India
first published: May 18, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.