you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

MPSC preliminary examination to be held on September 13

The state service preliminary exam will now be conducted on September 13, while Class-II exams (for various government posts) and combined preliminary exams for the current year will be held on October 11, commission official said.

PTI
Representative image
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revised dates of various examinations conducted by it and will now hold them between September and November, an official said on Wednesday.

The MPSC preliminary examination, which was to be held in April but was deferred in view of the coronavirus outbreak, will be conducted on September 13, said the commission official.

Close

The Maharashtra Engineering Service preliminary exams for 2020 (earlier scheduled in May) will now be held on November 1, he said.

All these exams are generally held in April-May every year. The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the state administration.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #examination #India #MPSE

